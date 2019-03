Sean Kuraly is expected to return for the Boston Bruins Thursday night vs. the Florida Panthers at TD Garden.

Kuraly has been out since February 28 with a concussion he suffered in a hit from Braydon Coburn of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Meanwhile, the B’s have maintained their point streak which is now up to 17 games.

NESN.com’s Courtney Cox previews the matchup and details Kuraly’s return in the NISSAN Morning Drive in the video above.