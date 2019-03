The Bruins begin their four-game road trip with a game against the Islanders on Tuesday night, and they could see a star player return to the lineup.

According to Bruce Cassidy, it looks like David Pastrnak will play tonight. This would be his first game back in over a month after suffering a thumb injury.

