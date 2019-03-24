Noel Acciari’s First-Period Goal Gets Scoring Started Early For Bruins

Noel Acciari scored his fifth goal of the season Saturday night.

The Boston Bruins forward got the scoring started against the Florida Panthers off of an assist from David Backes and Connor Clifton in the first period. Acciari’s goal opened the flood gates for the Bruins, who were able to ring the horn five more times in the second period.

Acciari now has scored a point in three straight games, and four of five overall (2 goals and 2 assists).

To hear what NESN’s Andy Brickley and Jack Edwards had to say about the goal, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images