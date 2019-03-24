Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Noel Acciari’s First-Period Goal Gets Scoring Started Early For Bruins

by on Sat, Mar 23, 2019 at 8:52PM

Noel Acciari scored his fifth goal of the season Saturday night.

The Boston Bruins forward got the scoring started against the Florida Panthers off of an assist from David Backes and Connor Clifton in the first period. Acciari’s goal opened the flood gates for the Bruins, who were able to ring the horn five more times in the second period.

Acciari now has scored a point in three straight games, and four of five overall (2 goals and 2 assists).

To hear what NESN’s Andy Brickley and Jack Edwards had to say about the goal, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2017-2018 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties