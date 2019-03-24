North Carolina-Washington Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

The top-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels will take on the ninth-seeded Washington Huskies in second-round action of the 2019 NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

The Tar Heels didn’t exactly play the way they hoped against the Iona Gaels in the first round, with Iona proving that even a No. 16 seed can give a top-seeded team a run for their money. Ultimately, though, UNC prevailed, winning 88-73. The Tar Heels ended up stealing the show in the second half, shooting 63 percent and out-rebounding Iona 52-26.

The Huskies played very well against the Utah State Aggies in the first round, winning 78-61. One of the Huskies’ top defenders, Matisse Thybulle, was outstanding in the victory and was a key to the Huskies’ win.

Players to watch include UNC’s, Cameron Johnson, who leads the Tar Heels with 17.1 points per game, and Washington’s Jaylen Nowell, who leads Washington with 16.3 points per game.

Here’s how to watch UNC-Washington:

Start Time: Sunday, March 24, at 2:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live | CBS

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images