Northeastern-Kansas Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

The Colonial Athletic Association champion Northeastern Huskies are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015.

No. 13-seeded Northeastern’s last game in March Madness didn’t go quite as they hoped as they suffered a four-point loss at the hands of the Pat Connaughton-led Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Huskies’ matchup this tournament isn’t much easier, as they will square up with the No. 4-seeded Kansas Jayhawks.

The Jayhawks are making their 30th straight appearance in the Big Dance. Kansas isn’t entering the tournament with a full roster, though, as it will be without the services of Lagerald Vick (leave of absence), Udoka Azubuike (injured) and Silvio De Sousa (ineligible).

Here’s how to watch Northeastern-Kansas:

Start Time: Thursday, March 21, at 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: March Madness Live | TNT

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images