Nuggets Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Consistency has been tough to come by for the Boston Celtics this season, but they have a chance to continue some winning ways Monday against one of the NBA’s top squads.

The Celtics will search for their third straight win when they host the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden.

Boston’s last two wins have come against non-postseason teams, making Monday’s tilt against Denver, which sits just one game back of the Golden State Warriors for the top spot in the Western Conference, a nice challenge.

Ex-Celtic Isaiah Thomas will be making his return to TD Garden. This will be Thomas’ first time in Boston as an active player since his trade from the Celtics in Summer 2017.

Here’s how to watch Nuggets vs. Celtics online:

When: Monday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images