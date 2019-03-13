NY Daily News Runs Perfect Cover After Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. Trade

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly is on his way to Cleveland, and the Big Apple is not happy.

The New York Giants agreed to trade the star receiver to the Browns on Tuesday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported. New York will receive the 17th overall pick and a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, as well as safety Jabrill Peppers.

Whether that’s fair compensation for one the NFL’s premier wideouts is debatable, but we know where the New York Daily News stands on the matter.

Check out this cover:

New York Daily News: pic.twitter.com/iYBM6G5aWw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019

Yeah, Wednesday might be a tough day for Giants general manager Dave Gettleman.

The reported move gives the Browns one of the most potentially lethal offenses in the league.

The Browns offense is going to be scary next season 😱 pic.twitter.com/JfFpvQ7JtG — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) March 13, 2019

That’s a Pro Bowl lineup.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images