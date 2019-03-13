Odell Beckham Jr.’s Reported Trade To Browns Sets Twitter Ablaze

The Cleveland Browns pulled off a stunner Tuesday night, reportedly acquiring star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants.

And naturally, that sent Twitter into a frenzy.

It has been rumored for a while that the Giants, who essentially are in a full-fledged rebuild, might move the star receiver. Rumors have both flared up and quieted down over the weeks, but out of the clear blue sky the Giants acquired Beckham on Tuesday night.

Some of the reactions below show just how taken aback the football world was by the move.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images