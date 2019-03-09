Off-Duty Police Officer Wore Uniform To Get Near Patriots Before Super Bowl LIII

Remember the media member who abused his credentials and stole Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey? Well, it seems another person has misused their power in an attempt to get close to the New England Patriots.

Shocking as it may seem, even police officers in Atlanta, Ga. are Patriots fans.

Curtis Williams, a DeKalb County, Ga. police captain, reportedly was hoping to get close to Brady and the Patriots at the Super Bowl LIII festivities. So he decided to throw on his uniform even though he was off duty, according to NBC Sports. Williams reportedly entered a restricted area near the hotel to film Patriots players getting off their team buses and into the Hyatt Regency hotel.

Williams donned the uniform and stated that he thought it would give him a better opportunity to meet Patriots’ players and coaches, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. And if that isn’t extra enough, Williams also arrived at the hotel in his police car to gain access to areas blocked off to the public.

As a result of the investigation, Williams was transferred to a different division because his actions “did not meet the standards of the county police department.”

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images