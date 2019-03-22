Ohio State-Iowa State Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

In one of the last games in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64, No. 11 Ohio State will battle No. 6 Iowa State.

Both teams enter Friday night’s Midwest Region contest on a bit of a skid. The Buckeyes have lost four of their last five games, while the Cyclones fell in five of their last six regular season contests.

Recent runs of form aside, the tilt is a fascinating one in that Iowa State has some potent scorers, while Ohio State prides itself on playing strong defense.

Here’s how to watch Ohio State-Iowa State:

Start Time: Friday, March 22, at 9:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live | TBS

Thumbnail photo via Amy Kontras/USA TODAY Sports Images