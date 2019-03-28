Oregon-Virginia Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

Can the No. 12 seed Oregon Ducks advance to the Elite Eight?

The Ducks already have exceeded expectations by knocking out the No. 5-seeded Wisconsin Badgers and No. 13-seeded University of California Irvine by an average of 18.5 points. But they’ll face a tough test when they take on the top-seeded Virginia Cavaliers on Thursday.

Virginia enters its Sweet 16 matchup with Oregon after victories over the No. 16-seeded Gardner-Webb Bulldogs and the No. 9-seeded Oklahoma Sooners.

Here’s how to watch Oregon-Virginia:

Start Time: Thursday, March 28, at 9:57 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live | TBS

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/SA TODAY Sports Images