Overnight Stunner: Watch Highlights From Celtics’ Win Over Warriors

If you’re a Boston Celtics fan, you had more than enough reason to forgo Tuesday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors and get some much-needed sleep.

Sure, the Warriors entered the game having gone 3-4 in their last seven games, and would be playing without injured shooting guard Klay Thompson. But the Celtics have been a dumpster fire for a majority of the season, and hardly looked looked like a team capable of going into Oracle Arena and winning a game against the defending NBA champions.

But something genuinely nutty happened overnight: The Celtics won. And they didn’t just win — they destroyed Golden State.

Check out these highlights from Boston’s 128-95 thumping of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Co.:

Count us among the many who didn’t expect Gordon Hayward to drop a game-high 30 points and lead an upset of the best team in the league.

So, could this victory be the springboard the Celtics need as they begin their push for the postseason? Perhaps, but it would be on-brand of them to lose Wednesday night to the Sacramento Kings on the second night of a back-to-back.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images