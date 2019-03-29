Pacers Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Boston Celtics officially clinched a playoff spot Tuesday night, but getting home court advantage in the first round still is up for grabs.

The Indiana Pacers come to TD Garden on Friday in what likely will be a first round playoff preview. A win for the Celtics would push them ahead of Indiana into the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. Barring any crazy occurrences, they’ll be facing the Pacers in round one, but the No. 4 seed means home court advantage, which makes Friday’s matchup all the more important.

Here’s how to watch Pacers vs. Celtics online:

When: Friday, March 29, at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images