Padres’ Manny Machado Strikes Out On Three Pitches After Standing Ovation

Manny Machado started his 2019 season with the San Diego Padres the same way he ended 2018 with the Los Angeles Dodgers — with a strike out.

The star shortstop received a standing ovation from the Padres’ faithful as he took the plate for his first at-bat, little did they know what was coming next.

It only took San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner three pitches to strikeout Machado to begin his tenure in San Diego. Bumgarner also struck him out again later in the game.

Click here to watch Bumgarner strikeout Machado swinging.

Machado finished his San Diego debut going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images