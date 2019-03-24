Patrice Bergeron Sharp In Bruins’ Playoff Berth-Clinching Win Vs. Panthers

Patrice Bergeron shined in the Boston Bruins’ playoff berth-clinching 7-3 victory over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night.

Boston’s alternate captain had two points in the game (one goal and one assist) and helped lead the way for the Bruins. The 33-year-old now has points in five of the B’s last six games, including six goals and three assists.

To see how Bergeron matched up with Panthers center Vincent Trocheck in Saturday’s tilt, check out the “Bruins Breakaway Live” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Mayer/USA TODAY Sports Images