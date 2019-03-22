Patrice Bergeron Praises Bruins’ Chemistry In Victory Over Devils

A number of factors played into the Bruins’ 5-1 trouncing of the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at Prudential Center. But according to Boston center Patrice Bergeron, good chemistry and solid communication helped lead the team to their third win in a row.

Although they didn’t capitalize on every opportunity in the offensive zone, Bergeron (who scored his 29th and 30th goals of the season in the match) was pleased with the team’s overall effort. The Bruins improved to 45-20-9 with the win.

