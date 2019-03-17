Patrice Bergeron’s Power Play Goal Gets Bruins On Board Vs. Blue Jackets

The Boston Bruins’ top power play unit was feeling it early against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Krejci got their first man advantage bid just past the five minute mark, and it didn’t take long for Boston to light the lamp.

While it wasn’t a tape-to-tape pass, Marchand was able to direct a puck toward Bergeron, who gained possession and was able to net a backhanded effort to make 1-0 5:51 into the first period.

