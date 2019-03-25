Patrick Chung Heaps Highest Of Praise On Rob Gronkowski In Salute To Star

Patrick Chung and Rob Gronkowski have been through quite a bit together on the football the field.

Chung, who was drafted by the New England Patriots one year ahead of Gronkowski, won three Super Bowl championships with the star tight end by his side. The veteran safety will have a chance to win his fourth in the 2019 NFL season, but he and the Patriots will have to try and do so without Gronk in the fold.

Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL on Sunday after nine brilliant seasons, all in New England. While dozens of Patriots players have honored Gronk with congratulatory messages, Chung’s might be the most heartfelt yet.

There’s no doubt Gronkowski made the absolute most of his near-decade in the NFL, and it’s safe to say his full body of work warrants enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Images