Patrick Chung Heaps Highest Of Praise On Rob Gronkowski In Salute To Star

Patrick Chung and Rob Gronkowski have been through quite a bit together on the football the field.
Chung, who was drafted by the New England Patriots one year ahead of Gronkowski, won three Super Bowl championships with the star tight end by his side. The veteran safety will have a chance to win his fourth in the 2019 NFL season, but he and the Patriots will have to try and do so without Gronk in the fold.
Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL on Sunday after nine brilliant seasons, all in New England. While dozens of Patriots players have honored Gronk with congratulatory messages, Chung’s might be the most heartfelt yet.
View this post on Instagram
Where do I start @gronk ….First thing congrats man, you deserve this. All the work and sacrifice I’ve seen you go through for 9 years. And doing it with a smile on your face! Thank you for making football fun for 9 years, with your good but bad dance moves! Thank you for making me the player I am. I’m not doing any of this shit without your help and work ethic. From rookie years to 9-10 years later. Betting $100 a day for winner that day in practice. Dreading practice but we keep pushing and worked through it Haha. I owe most my career to you and things I’m able to do on the field man. I’ve said it before, and it won’t change. Thank you. Enjoy retirement! Dance your ass off, keep smiling, being a clown, love life. I’ll join ya soon! Love you man! The greatest to ever do it! #bigchung from #littlegronk
There’s no doubt Gronkowski made the absolute most of his near-decade in the NFL, and it’s safe to say his full body of work warrants enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP