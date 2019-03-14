Patriots Fans Aren’t Happy About Golden Tate’s Reported Deal With Giants

The New England Patriots reportedly signed a wide receiver Thursday, but not one that got the fan base very excited.

After swinging and missing on both Adam Humphries and Cole Beasley, Golden Tate effectively served as the Patriots’ last chance to acquire a high-profile wideout on the open market. In fact, New England reportedly expressed interest in Tate, who previously vocalized a desire to catch passes from Tom Brady.

Tate won’t be taking his talents to Foxboro, though, as the veteran wideout allegedly agreed to a four-year deal with the New York Giants on Thursday. Given the current state of the WR market as well as the Patriots’ wideout depth chart, New England fans weren’t very pleased to learn of Tate’s latest career move.

You spelled patriots wrong — Drew Hodge (@DrewHodge14) March 14, 2019

Booo!! — Ryan Burgoyne (@Ryanmb777) March 14, 2019

You could have been a Patriot pic.twitter.com/HAVwGYSucT — Pat Long (@ploski525) March 14, 2019

Patriot fans rn pic.twitter.com/FW7yc3Vb26 — Trade Tatum And We Riot ☘️☘️☘️☘️ (@NotoriousLdubbz) March 14, 2019

The Patriots have taken some steps in addressing the receiver position over the past two days. New England agreed to deals with Phillip Dorsett, Bruce Ellington and Maurice Harris.

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports