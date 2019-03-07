Patriots Fans Go Crazy Over This Tom Brady, Odell Beckham Jr. Exchange

Tom Brady and Odell Beckham Jr.’s social media bromance continues.
Beckham has found himself in the comment section of Brady’s Instagram posts quite a few times over the course of the offseason. That trend continued Wednesday night, and it put New England Patriots fans right out of their minds.
Brady took to Instagram to show off a slick Aston Martin, which caught the attention of Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman. It also didn’t go unnoticed by Beckham, who requested one of the flashy sports cars from the Patriots quarterback. And Brady obliged, calling OBJ on to Foxboro for a test drive.
As you can imagine, the Patriots’ fan base got a little excited about the Instagram exchange.
While they since have calmed down, Beckham-to-the-Patriots rumors ran wild at the start of the offseason, especially after it was revealed that New England reportedly “aggressively” pursued the star wide receiver ahead of the 2018 season. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer predicted the Giants would trade Beckham this offseason, but by listening to New York general manager Dave Gettleman’s comments at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine, it doesn’t sound like a blockbuster trade involving the three-time Pro Bowl selection is in the franchise’s plans.
But if Beckham and Brady continue to chop it up on social media, the chatter undoubtedly will maintain life.
Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports
