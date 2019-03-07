Patriots Fans Go Crazy Over This Tom Brady, Odell Beckham Jr. Exchange

Tom Brady and Odell Beckham Jr.’s social media bromance continues.

Beckham has found himself in the comment section of Brady’s Instagram posts quite a few times over the course of the offseason. That trend continued Wednesday night, and it put New England Patriots fans right out of their minds.

Brady took to Instagram to show off a slick Aston Martin, which caught the attention of Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman. It also didn’t go unnoticed by Beckham, who requested one of the flashy sports cars from the Patriots quarterback. And Brady obliged, calling OBJ on to Foxboro for a test drive.

As you can imagine, the Patriots’ fan base got a little excited about the Instagram exchange.

👀 Tom Brady to Odell Beckham on his Aston Martin IG post: “Come to Foxboro for a test drive” pic.twitter.com/7bBkGnSpJr — Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) March 7, 2019

So Tom Brady is inviting Odell Beckham to Foxborough, y’all better watch out……😶 — J (@JorgeGraciano03) March 7, 2019

Tom Brady out here trying to get @obj to come to Foxboro to test drive some cars….or to catch passes? 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZYkDpXJv0T — Sideline Fans (@TheSidelineFans) March 7, 2019

I live to see the Brady and OBJ Instagram interactions 🍿 https://t.co/6HSKqLJabj — Shah 👑 (@toolegendary) March 7, 2019

Tom Brady throwing to OBJ pic.twitter.com/VsAsLWohWU — Bane (@Bane1200) March 7, 2019

You can’t give Tom Brady OBJ, like fr lmao he might play until he’s 50 😂 — OJ-Sama (@jbfromthegang) March 7, 2019

While they since have calmed down, Beckham-to-the-Patriots rumors ran wild at the start of the offseason, especially after it was revealed that New England reportedly “aggressively” pursued the star wide receiver ahead of the 2018 season. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer predicted the Giants would trade Beckham this offseason, but by listening to New York general manager Dave Gettleman’s comments at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine, it doesn’t sound like a blockbuster trade involving the three-time Pro Bowl selection is in the franchise’s plans.

But if Beckham and Brady continue to chop it up on social media, the chatter undoubtedly will maintain life.

