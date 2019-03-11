Patriots Fans Lament Danny Amendola Signing With Lions In Free Agency

The idea of Danny Amendola reuniting with the New England Patriots didn’t last very long.

Amendola was released by the Miami Dolphins this past Friday, which prompted heaps of Patriots fans to plead the veteran wide receiver to brings his talents back to Foxboro. While there reportedly was mutual interest between the two sides, Amendola opted for a different kind of reunion.

The Detroit Lions on Monday signed Amendola, who now will play under former New England defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. And after the 33-year-old took to Twitter to share his latest career move, Pats fans predictably reacted.

Danny, you broke our heart 😦 Come homeeeeeeeeeee — Dave (@bridgecrewdave) March 11, 2019

I thought you were coming home 😭😭 — 𝙳𝚎𝚜𝚒𝚛𝚎𝚎 (@JulesEdelman) March 11, 2019

Disappointed…was hoping for a reunion with #12 — Ed Lundrigan (@EdLundrigan) March 11, 2019

Amendola hardly was the only player with New England ties to agree to join the Lions on Monday. Detroit reportedly scooped up Trey Flowers and Justin Coleman on the open market as well.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports