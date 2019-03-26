Patriots Fans Will Love Scott Van Pelt’s Salute To Rob Gronkowski

It’s tough to put Rob Gronkowski’s career into words.

Gronkowski, who announced his NFL retirement Sunday, made the absolute most of his nine seasons in the league, all with the New England Patriots. The star tight end dominated like few have before, broke records, won championships and did so all while maintaining a persona you couldn’t help but love, or at least be entertained by.

Scott Van Pelt took a stab at summing up Gronk’s NFL tenure during Monday night’s edition of “SportsCenter.” While most Patriots fans likely still are bummed by Gronkowski’s retirement, there’s no doubt the ESPN anchor’s latest “1 Big Thing” segment will put a smile on their faces.

Gronk’s retirement likely won’t sink in for the Patriots fans until New England opens up its 2019 campaign in September. But for those still hanging on to hope that we haven’t seen the last of five-time Pro Bowl selection on the football field, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has kept the dream alive with recent comments.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images