Patriots Free Agency: Seven Edge Defenders New England Could Target

Starting Monday at noon, other NFL teams officially can start contacting and entering in contract negotiations with New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers.

The Patriots already started planning for the possibility of Flowers’ departure when they reportedly agreed to trade for another talented defensive lineman, Michael Bennett. If Flowers doesn’t return, however, they’ll need more help at defensive end.

Here are some potential Patriots pass rushers in free agency:

MARKUS GOLDEN

Age: 28

2018 team: Arizona Cardinals

2018 stats: 30 tackles, 2.5 sacks, six QB hits, five tackles for loss, two passes defended

The Patriots liked Golden prior to the 2015 NFL Draft, but he came off the board six picks before the Patriots selected safety Jordan Richards in the second round. Golden had a double-digit sack season in 2016 and tore his ACL the following season. He wasn’t nearly as productive in 2018, so the Patriots could get him for a bargain, hoping he reaches his pre-injury level of play.

JUSTIN HOUSTON

Age: 30

2018 team: Kansas City Chiefs

2018 stats: 37 tackles, nine sacks, 12 QB hits, eight tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, one pass defended

Houston was released Sunday, and ESPN’s Field Yates immediately tied him to the Patriots.

Justin Houston has an excellent relationship with Patriots pass rush coach Joe Kim from their time together in Kansas City. Will be interesting to see if New England takes a look at Houston, especially if Trey Flowers leaves via free agency. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 10, 2019

Houston is still really good and could garner big money on a short-term deal. It might be worth it if New England loses out on Flowers, though.

EZEKIEL ANSAH

Age: 29

2018 team: Detroit Lions

2018 stats: 11 tackles, four sacks, seven QB hits, three tackles for loss (seven games)

Don’t expect Ansah to get more than a one-year deal in free agency. He’d be a high-upside addition at the right price.

CAMERON WAKE

Age: 37

2018 team: Miami Dolphins

2018 stats: 36 tackles, six sacks, 17 QB hits, five tackles for loss, one pass defended, one forced fumbles

Unbelievably, Wake is still a very good player for his age. He’s not a full-time player, but he could be more productive than another situational player like Adrian Clayborn.

BRUCE IRVIN

Age: 31

2018 team: Oakland Raiders/Atlanta Falcons

2018 stats: 19 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 13 QB hits, seven tackles for loss, one forced fumble

Irvin said the Patriots showed interest in him after he was released by the Oakland Raiders last season. Maybe they’ll take another shot at adding him as a free agent this offseason.

ANTHONY CHICKILLO

Age: 26

2018 team: Pittsburgh Steelers

2018 stats: 24 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three QB hits, four tackles for loss, two passes defended, two fumble recoveries

The Patriots have a knack for taking unheralded pass rushers and turning their careers around.

ELI HAROLD

Age: 25

2018 team: Detroit Lions

2018 stats: 10 tackles, four sacks, four tackles for loss, one pass defended

The Lions traded for Harold last summer. If Lions general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia liked Harold, then it’s likely the Patriots would too.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images