Patriots Free Agents: Trey Flowers Is Worth Paying On Open Market

The New England Patriots previously have placed a priority on re-signing their most important defensive free agents. But defensive end Trey Flowers is a unique test study.

The Patriots re-signed defensive tackle Vince Wilfork, safety Devin McCourty and linebacker Dont’a Hightower when they hit free agency in the recent past. Flowers is one of the NFL’s top free agents this offseason, and he might outprice the Patriots if he’s not willing to take a slight hometown discount, however.

2018 STATS: 57 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 20 QB hits, nine tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, two passes defended

Flowers also ranked fourth among edge defenders in Pro Football Focus’ run-stop percentage and ninth in pass-rush productivity. He was PFF’s third-highest graded edge defender in 2018.

POTENTIAL COMPETITION: Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs

So, basically any and all teams with Patriots connections. Ex-Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores is now the Dolphins’ head coach. Ex-Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is now the Lions’ head coach. Former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel praised Flowers heavily in a conference call last season. Flowers’ former defensive line coach Brendan Daly is now in the same position with the Chiefs.

PROJECTED DEAL: Reportedly $14-to-$17 million per year over five years

That’s what Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel is reporting.

I’ve been told by a very reliable source that Patriots free agent Trey Flowers will get $14-17M on his next deal. Do with that whatever you’d like. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) March 3, 2019

PRIORITY TO RE-SIGN: Top

There is no more important Patriots free agent than Flowers. In games he didn’t play due to injury in 2018, the Patriots’ defense was atrocious. They have just Adrian Clayborn, Deatrich Wise Jr., Derek Rivers, Keionta Davis and Ufomba Kamalu signed behind him. Combine all those players together, and you might have one Trey Flowers.

The Patriots should do all they can to re-sign Flowers. They’ll reportedly release tight end Dwayne Allen, which will free up over $7 million in cap room. Complete defensive ends like Flowers are worth the money even if he doesn’t put up double-digit sack numbers.

If the Patriots can’t re-sign Flowers, then they’ll have to put a high priority on finding a pass-rush steal in free agency or use a high pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on a defensive end.

Luckily for the Patriots, this is a strong class for defensive ends, but New England picks 32nd overall when a lot of those top players could already be gone.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images