Patriots’ Kyle Van Noy Fired Up Over Jason McCourty Reportedly Re-Signing

Jason McCourty is returning to the New England Patriots, and Kyle Van Noy couldn’t be happier.

The veteran cornerback re-signed Wednesday on a two-year deal. Shortly after news broke, Van Noy took to Twitter to show his excitement.

Take a look:

After an underwhelming training camp, McCourty emerged as one of the most reliable and productive members of the Patriots’ secondary last season. He also made one of the signature plays of New England’s victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

As for McCourty’s brother, Patriots safety Devin McCourty, the Patriots have yet to engage the veteran on extension talks, according to NESN.com’s Doug Kyed. Devin currently is slated to become a free agent after next season.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images