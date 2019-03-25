Patriots Players Congratulate Rob Gronkowski On Legendary NFL Career

Rob Gronkowski is going out on top.

Gronkowski sent shockwaves around the sports world Sunday when he announced his decision to retire from the NFL. The 29-year-old in February wrapped up his ninth (and final) season with the New England Patriots, who claimed their sixth Lombardi Trophy in franchise history with a Super Bowl LIII victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

The star tight end fielded countless congratulatory messages upon the announcement, including from Tom Brady and Julian Edelman. The superstar quarterback and Super Bowl LIII MVP hardly were the only Patriots to tip their caps to Gronk, though, as players up and down the roster took to social media to send their regards to the five-time Pro Bowl selection.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick and franchise owner Robert Kraft also released official statements shortly after Gronkowski’s announcement, both applauding the three-time Super Bowl champion for his incredible stint in New England.

Gronkowski seemingly will have an endless list of post-football opportunities, as he’s one of the more universally beloved athletes in recent memory and is as charismatic as they come. As for the Patriots’ offense? Well, the future is a bit more uncertain.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports