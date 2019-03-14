Patriots Players Congratulate Trent Brown On Signing Record-Breaking Contract

Trent Brown turned in a stellar 2018 season with the New England Patriots, and now he’s reaping the benefits.

Brown arguably was the most sought-after offensive lineman on the free-agent market this offseason, and the Raiders acted fast to bring the 25-year-old to Oakland. The Black and Silver agreed to a lucrative deal with Brown not long after the tampering period got underway and made him the highest-paid offensive tackle in NFL history.

While there’s no doubt the Patriots were sad to see Brown go, they were equally excited to see the 6-foot-8, 380-pounder cash in. Several New England players, including Shaq Mason, Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and Dont’a Hightower, reached out via Instagram to their now-former teammate to send congratulatory messages.

Brown wasn’t the only player to flee New England for big money this offseason, as Trey Flowers inked a massive five-year deal with the Detroit Lions.

