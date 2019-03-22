Patriots Players Testify In Support Of Massachusetts Education PROMISE Act

New England Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater, cornerback Jason McCourty and safeties Devin McCourty and Duron Harmon are testifying in support of Massachusetts’ Education PROMISE Act on Friday.

Slater, Harmon and the McCourtys, all of whom are members of the Players Coalition, are at the Massachusetts State House to speak in front of the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Education.

Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty, Matthew Slater and Duron Harmon, here at the Massachusetts State House, are showing their support for the Education Promise Act by testifying in front of the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Education. @playercoalition making a difference. pic.twitter.com/QLCN6J4kMJ — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 22, 2019

The bill’s goal is to narrow the gap in funding between rich and poor communities. If passed, it could result in increasing education funding by over a billion dollar per year.

“It is our belief that we should do everything within our power the opportunity to have the same learning experience within our educational system,” Slater said at the State House, via The Boston Globe’s Nora Princiotti.

“Give everyone the chance for a level playing field,” Devin McCourty said, via the Boston Herald’s Kevin Duffy.

The McCourtys’ and Slater’s support of educational funding goes back to last summer.

Last yr we supported an Education Bill to stop underfunding our schools. It unanimously passed the Senate – but time ran out in negotiations. Well, it's back now in the PROMISE Act. We can't fail our kids again. Read our piece on this from last June (Jmac) https://t.co/ulr0osrWjo — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) January 12, 2019

The Players Coalition is an advocacy group made up of NFL players “with the collective goal of making an impact on social justice and racial equality at the federal, state and local levels through advocacy, awareness, education, and allocation of resources.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images