Patriots Release Two, Including Rookie Wide Receiver Darren Andrews

The New England Patriots officially opened two spots on their roster Monday when they released tight end Dwayne Allen and wide receiver Darren Andrews.

Allen’s release freed up $7.3 million in cap space. They now have over $24 million to spend this offseason.

Andrews didn’t play in 2018, spending the entire season on non-football injured reserve. Andrews tore his ACL in 2017 at UCLA.

The Patriots have tight ends Rob Gronkowski, Jacob Hollister, Stephen Anderson and Ryan Izzo left on their 90-man roster.

They have just five wide receivers, Julian Edelman, Matthew Slater, Braxton Berrios, Damoun Patterson and Cody Hollister, on their roster. Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett, Cordarrelle Patterson and Chris Hogan are free agents.

The Patriots are expected to heavily address both needs this offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images