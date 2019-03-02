Patriots Unsurprisingly Showing Interest In Defensive Linemen At Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — The New England Patriots are wisely and predictably looking at defensive linemen in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Patriots have met with the following defensive linemen either at the NFL Scouting Combine or Senior Bowl:

Notre Dame DT Jerry Tillery: formal combine

Ohio State DT Dre’Mont Jones: formal combine

Kansas DT Daniel Wise: formal combine scheduled

Miami DT Gerald Willis: formal combine scheduled

Eastern Michigan DE Maxx Crosby: hour-long informal combine

Florida DE Cece Jefferson: informal combine

Clemson DE Austin Bryant: informal combine

Washington DT Greg Gaines: informal combine

Miami DE Joe Jackson: informal combine

Penn State DE Shareef Miller: informal combine

North Carolina A&T DE Darryl Johnson: informal combine

Boston College DT Zach Allen: Senior Bowl, informal combine

Texas DL Charles Omenihu: Senior Bowl

TCU DE Ben Banogu: Senior Bowl

Charleston DL John Cominsky: Senior Bowl

Maryland DT Byron Cowart: Senior Bowl

Georgia DT Jonathan Ledbetter: Senior Bowl

Iowa DL Anthony Nelson: Senior Bowl

Alabama DT Isaiah Buggs: Senior Bowl

Akron DE Jamal Davis: phone call

The Patriots’ top free agent is defensive end Trey Flowers, who might command more money on the open market than the Patriots are willing to spend. Defensive tackles Danny Shelton and Malcom Brown and defensive end John Simon also are free agents. Defensive end Adrian Clayborn could wind up being a cap casualty after being inactive as a healthy scratch for a stretch during the 2018 season.

The Patriots are returning defensive ends Deatrich Wise, Derek Rivers, Keionta Davis and Ufomba Kamalu and defensive tackles Lawrence Guy and Adam Butler. Among those six players, only Guy has been a dependable starter.

