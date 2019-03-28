Patriots Update Gillette Stadium Facade To Reflect Latest Super Bowl Triumph

One part of Gillette Stadium has received a much-deserved makeover.

The New England Patriots updated the outer facade of their stadium Thursday to reflect their most recent on-field triumph. The five Super Bowls the Patriots had won prior to 2019 were listed proudly on one of the Gillette Stadium walls, and workers added “LII” to the group.

The Patriots shared video of the job on social media, and the short spot includes an audio overlay that undoubtedly will annoy fans of other teams.

XXXVI

XXXVIII

XXXIX

XLIX

LI

LIII

The rest of the NFL should be on notice there’s only one way to stop the Patriots from continually updating Gillette Stadium and making more videos like this.

