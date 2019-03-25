Paul Pierce Fires Off ‘Hot Take’ As Zion Williamson’s Legend Grows

We’re still months away from the 2019 NBA Draft, but Paul Pierce believes Zion Williamson already ranks among the league’s best.

Williamson on Sunday posted one of his better performances at Duke thus far, scoring 32 points and pulling down 11 rebounds to help the Blue Devils earn a thrilling win over Central Florida and advance to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

Pierce was very impressed by Williamson’s latest gem, which prompted the Boston Celtics legend to take to Twitter and offer his two cents on where the 18-year-old currently stands in the basketball world.

Here a Hot take for you all Zion Williams is already a top 50 current Basketball player in the world #Facts — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) March 24, 2019

Or Better — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) March 24, 2019

Having Williamson ranked as a top-50 player seems a bit ambitious. If you want to break it down, there were 27 NBA All-Stars this season (not including Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki) and probably 10 or so who were deserving of the honor. Outside of that group, it wouldn’t be terribly difficult to find another 10 to 15 NBA (!!) players who currently are better than Williamson. Not to mention, there still seems to be some debate over who will be the No. 1 overall pick in this summer’s draft, which suggests Williamson might not even be universally believed to be the best player in college hoops.

So if you ask us, Pierce’s tweet feels awfully similar to the tired “can Alabama beat (insert bad NFL team)?” debate.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Blake/USA TODAY Sports Images