Liverpool Or Manchester City? Pele Predicts Premier League Title Winner

Liverpool’s charge for the Premier League title retain’s the king’s backing.

Pele revealed Monday on Twitter he believes Liverpool will win this season’s Premier League title. Liverpool currently is in second place in the Premier League standings, just one point behind leader Manchester City with nine games remaining, and the race for the championship is shaping up to be the best in recent years. Perhaps that’s why Pele decided to offer his prediction on the occasion of Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish’s birthday.

“Happy birthday to Liverpool hero, Kenny Dalglish,” Pele wrote. “I backed @LFC to win the Premier League from the start. I still think they will do it.”

Liverpool last won England’s top flight in 1990, and fans are pining for the Reds to reclaim the domestic supremacy after generations of waiting.

The race for Premier League glory likely will go down to May 12, the last day of the season. But Pele, widely considered the greatest soccer player in history, has chosen his side two-plus months ahead of time.

