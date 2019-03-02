Phillip Dorsett Addresses NFL Future, Potential Return To Patriots

Wide receiver has a chance to become a major area of need for the New England Patriots.

Chris Hogan, Cordarrelle Patterson and Phillip Dorsett — three of the Patriots’ top five wideouts in the 2018 season — are set to hit the open market when the new NFL year gets underway March 13.

Hogan reportedly already is generating interest on the free-agent market. There also likely will be no shortage of suitors for Patterson, who displayed impressive versatility last season as a receiver, return man and even running back. But let’s not forget about Dorsett, who hauled in touchdown catches in the Patriots’ divisional-round win and AFC Championship Game triumph.

Dorsett recently caught up with ESPN’s Mike Reiss and touched on a potential return to New England while also explaining what he’s looking for in free agency.

Phillip Dorsett on ideal scenario: "Obviously, I want to be a key contributor for a team — a starter, that's always been my goal, a guy that can help a team win. I enjoy going out there, working hard, and just playing football. I love the game. It's the only thing I want to do." https://t.co/w3rL0ZHYPW — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 1, 2019

The 26-year-old hasn’t exactly lived up to the expectations since being drafted in the first round in 2015. That said, he possesses high-end speed and is a capable deep threat, which would allow him to be a solid No. 4 or even No. 3 option on any team. It should be interesting to see the kind of interest he generates, though, as his career-highs for a season in catches (33) and touchdowns (three) leave a bit to be desired.

Even more interesting will be to see how the Patriots address their wideout depth. Who knows, maybe the defending Super Bowl champions will swing for the fences and try to trade for Odell Beckham Jr.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports