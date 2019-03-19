Prairie View-Farleigh Dickinson Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

The Prairie View A&M Panthers enter Tuesday’s First Four matchup as arguably the hottest team in the tournament.

Prairie View started off the season on a sour note with an 11-game losing streak, but has responded in an astounding way, winning 21 of their last 22 games and the Southwest Athletic Conference to earn its first NCAA Tournament berth in 21 years.

The Farleigh Dickinson Knights enter Tuesday’s tilt having never won an NCAA Tournament game in their six all-time appearances. Farleigh Dickinson enters the tournament as the winner of the Northeast Conference.

Here’s how to watch Prairie View-Farleigh Dickinson:

Start Time: Tuesday, March 19, at 6:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TruTV

Live Stream: March Madness Live | TruTV

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images