Printable 2019 College Basketball Tournament Bracket: Make Your Picks Here

Bracket season is back, so let the madness begin.

The NCAA Tournament bracket is set after the 68-team was revealed Sunday night. On Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll get the First Four games leading into the Thursday and Friday when the real fun begins with the first round.

Duke earned the top seed of the entire tournament after capturing the ACC title Saturday night, and the Blue Devils are joined by ACC powers North Carolina and Virginia as No. 1 seeds, while Gonzaga got the top billing in the West.

You’ve got a few days to fill out your bracket before tipoff Thursday at noon ET, and we’ve got you covered.

Click the image below for a full-sized printable bracket.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images