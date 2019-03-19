Prosecutors Reportedly Offer To Drop Robert Kraft’s Solicitation Charges

Robert Kraft could have his misdemeanor solicitation charges dropped if he agrees to admit guilt in the case, according to reports Tuesday from The Wall Street Journal and The Palm Beach Post.

Prosecutors reportedly have offered to dismiss the charges against the New England Patriots owner — and 24 other men ensnared in a widespread prostitution sting that targeted multiple Florida massage parlors — but only if Kraft acknowledges he would have been found guilty had the case gone to trial.

From The Wall Street Journal:

The proposed deferred prosecution agreement calls for completion of an education course about prostitution, completion of 100 hours of community service, screening for sexually transmitted diseases and payment of some court costs.

But in an unusual provision, the agreement also calls for the defendants to review the evidence in the case and agree that, if it were to go to trial, the state would be able to prove their guilt, this person said. It isn’t clear whether Mr. Kraft and others would accept such a condition. When the charges were announced, a spokesman for Mr. Kraft denied he engaged in illegal activity.

Kraft is facing two charges of soliciting prostitution after police surveillance cameras allegedly caught him paying for sex acts inside the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla., on two occasions in late January. One such visit occurred hours before the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 20, per police.

Kraft pled not guilty to both charges. His arraignment is scheduled for March 28.

