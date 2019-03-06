PSG Vs. Manchester United Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Paris Saint-Germain’s UEFA Champions League round-of-16 hex likely will end, while Manchester United’s looks set to continue.

The teams will meet Wednesday in Paris at Parc des Princes in the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 series. PSG carries a 2-0 lead into the contest thanks to its win over Manchester United on Feb. 12 at Old Trafford.

Manchester United last reached the Champions League quarterfinals in 2014. PSG exited the Champions League in the round of 16 in the last two seasons.

As was the case when they last played, PSG and Manchester United will lack starpower when they face off at one of European soccer’s storied venues. Injured superstar Neymar remains out of PSG’s lineup, and fellow forward Edinson Cavani probably won’t play due to his ongoing recovery from a hip injury. Manchester United will be without at least eight regulars: Ander Herrera (hamstring injury), Phil Jones (sick), Jesse Lingard (hamstring), Anthony Martial (groin), Juan Mata (hamstring), Nemanja Matic (muscle), Alexis Sanchez (knee), Antonio Valencia (calf) and Paul Pogba (suspension).

TNT will broadcast PSG versus Manchester United in English, and UniMas will broadcast it in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Wednesday, March 6, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images