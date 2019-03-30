Purdue-Virginia Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

Top-seeded Virginia and the No. 3-seeded Purdue Boilermakers will clash Saturday hoping to punch a ticket to Minneapolis and the Final Four.

Neither team has been one of the last four teams standing in the NCAA Tournament in decades. Virginia last clinched a spot in the Final Four in 1984 as a No. 7 seed. Purdue’s last appearance in the Final Four came in 1980 as a No. 6 seed.

Purdue enters its matchup with the Cavaliers after narrowly defeating the No. 2-seeded Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet 16 in overtime, 99-94. Virginia is coming off of a victory over the No. 12-seeded Oregon Ducks in the Sweet 16, 53-49.

Here’s how to watch Purdue-Virginia:

Start Time: Saturday, March 30, at 8:49 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live | TBS

Thumbnail photo via Thomas J. Russo/USA TODAY Sports Images