Red Sox’s Rafael Devers ‘In A Good Place’ Ahead Of Second Full Season

It’s nearly impossible to think Rafael Devers — at just 22 years old — looks younger coming into this year’s spring training than he did last year.

But Alex Cora thinks just that.

Devers is entering his second full campaign with the Boston Red Sox after playing 121 games last year. In 2018, the third baseman amassed 21 home runs with 66 RBIs and a .240 batting average. While he struggled at times on defense, his manager said the young infielder is “in a good place” this year.

“I’m going to challenge him,” Cora said, via Boston.com. “It doesn’t mean he’s going to hit third during the season. But I’ve talked to him about it. He knows what he wants, he wants to hit in the middle of the lineup. Offensively, he’s in a good place. He’s not swinging so hard, he’s under control, he’s grounded, good balance, swinging at good pitches.”

Cora noted he wanted Devers to be like rival New York Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar, and the 22-year-old was happy to take up the challenge.

Boston already is a threat to pitchers with its stacked lineup, but if Devers can have a similar season to what Andujar put together last year, then opponents will be in even more trouble.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images