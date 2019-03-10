Raiders Fleeced Steelers In Antonio Brown Trade, According To ‘Madden’

In case you haven’t heard, the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly traded Antonio Brown to the Oakland Raiders late Saturday night.

The question, of course, is who won the trade?

Oakland reportedly sent a third and fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft for the 30-year old wideout. That seems like a relatively low price for one of the NFL’s most electric players, and “Madden NFL 19” seems to agree.

Check out this tweet, which Raiders quarterback Derek Carr apparently found amusing.

Well done, Mike Mayock. The Raiders general manager appears to have fleeced the Steelers — according to robots, at least.

Now, the actual trade might have been a good move for the Raiders. But the fact they reportedly gave Brown a raise and made him the league’s highest-paid receiver is a different discussion.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images