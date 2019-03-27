Rangers Vs. Bruins Live Stream: Watch NHL Game Online

The Boston Bruins will look to bounce back from a tough loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning when they meet the New York Rangers at TD Garden on Wednesday.

After blowing a 4-2 lead in the third period to the Bolts on Monday, the Bruins will have the change to redeem themselves and regain their footing against a Rangers squad that has won just two of their last 10 games.

Here’s how and when to watch Rangers vs. Bruins online:

When: Wednesday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images