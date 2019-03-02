Real Madrid Vs Barcelona Live Stream: Watch ‘El Clasico’ Soccer Game Online

Real Madrid will be playing for more than pride in 2019’s third, and likely final, installment of “El Clasico.”

Los Blancos will host FC Barcelona on Saturday in a La Liga Round 26 game. Real Madrid currently sits third in the Spanish league, trailing eternal rival Barcelona by nine points. Winning Saturday’s game would propel Real Madrid over Atletico Madrid into second place and breathe life into the race for Spain’s title. Losing effectively would end Real Madrid’s hopes of winning a domestic trophy this season.

The teams have met twice in the last month. They drew 1-1 on Feb. 6 before Barcelona emphatically won 3-0 last Wednesday. Three points, bragging rights and much more now are at stake.

beIN SPORTS will broadcast the Barcelona versus Real Madrid game in English and beIN SPORTS en Español will do so in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online:

When: Saturday, March 2 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images