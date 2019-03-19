Red-Hot Islanders Enter Game Against Bruins Trying To Maintain Momentum

The New York Islanders enter their tilt Tuesday evening against the Boston Bruins on quite the hot streak, with seven victories recorded by the club over their last 10 games.

With just 10 games left to play before the postseason begins, the Islanders sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference and lead the Metropolitan Division. Since the All-Star break, the team has gone 13-8-2 with a 86.4 percent penalty kill rate and allowing just 2.2 goals per game.

To hear more about the Isles’ recent success, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via David Berding/USA TODAY Sports images