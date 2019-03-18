Red Sox Announce Dustin Pedroia Will Begin 2019 Season On Injured List

Dustin Pedroia got some tough news Monday, but things still are trending upward for the Boston Red Sox second baseman.

Manager Alex Cora revealed that Pedroia will begin the 2019 season on the injured list, the new name for Major League Baseball’s disabled list. The 35-year-old still is working his way back from the cartilage restoration procedure performed on his left knee in 2017.

Cora stressed that Pedroia has not suffered any setbacks. Rather, the organization is playing things extra cautious and looking at the big picture with a player who isn’t expected to have an everyday role anyway.

Here’s a recap of Cora’s comments, courtesy of The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier:

Cora says Pedroia will open the season on the injured list. There have been no setbacks, but the Sox want to give him more time to build up. ‘He understands. Obviously a little down – which is great. It means he’s feeling good.’ No target date for activation. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) March 18, 2019

Cora said that the Sox are trying to remain mindful of the bigger picture of the next three years rather than an articificial deadline to start the season. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) March 18, 2019

For what it’s worth, here’s Pedroia’s reaction to the news:

Pedroia: 'I'm ready for Opening Day. They're scared. No one has ever come back from something like this' — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) March 18, 2019

Pedroia has played in just four games this spring. He has two hits in seven at bats.

The Red Sox on Monday also reassigned 11 players to minor league camp. Among those who survived the cuts was top pitching prospect Darwinzon Hernandez, whose vying for one of the team’s final bullpen spots.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images