Red Sox Fall To Cubs In Spring Training Finale, Now Look Towards Opening Day

by on Tue, Mar 26, 2019 at 10:45PM

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Chicago Cubs in the final game of their spring training schedule Tuesday afternoon, but they’ll quickly put that behind them as the focus now turns to their season opener against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night.

Dennis Eckersley and Dave O’Brien noted after Tuesday’s game that Boston’s biggest area of concern is pitching, more specifically in their bullpen.

To hear Eckersley and O’Brien’s full comments as the Red Sox looks towards their Thursday night opener, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.

