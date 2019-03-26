Red Sox First Baseman Steve Pearce To Start Season On Injured List

Dustin Pedroia won’t be the only member of the Boston Red Sox sidelined to start the 2019 Major League Baseball season.

Reigning World Series MVP Steve Pearce will join Pedroia on the injured list as the Red Sox get the new campaign underway Thursday night in Seattle.

Cora said Steve Pearce will not be ready Opening Day. He will return to Fort Myers with Dustin Pedroia. #RedSox — Guerin Austin (@guerinaustin) March 26, 2019

Pearce exited Boston’s spring training game March 17 with left calf discomfort. He’s expected to be replaced on the roster by Sam Travis when the Red Sox open up their four-game series against the Mariners. Manager Alex Cora offered more about the tactical decision following Monday’s spring training contest.

“We should do it, we have to do it that way, it makes sense for us, it makes sense for him, he should be back sooner rather than later but he won’t be ready for Seattle so why take a chance,” Cora said, per the Boston Herald’s Michael Silverman. “Travis will be there. I told these guys a few days ago, there’s a few days, people get excited, there’s Opening Day, July 31st and all that stuff. It’s only Opening Day, I know it sucks for him, he wants to be there but we’ve got bigger goals.”

The Sox will start the season with 11 consecutive road games before returning to Fenway Park. While Pearce surely will lament missing Opening Day, it likely all will be made up for if he’s able to take the field April 9 for Boston’s home opener.

