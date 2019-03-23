Red Sox Live Stream: Watch Boston Formally Announce Chris Sale Extension

Chris Sale will be in a Boston Red Sox uniform for the foreseeable future.

The Red Sox on Saturday officially announced a five-year, $145 million extension with the left-handed ace. The deal reportedly includes an opt-out clause, a no-trade clause and could pay Sale as much as $160 million over six years, when all is said and done.

Sale will join Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski for a press conference Saturday morning at JetBlue Park. The conference is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. ET.

You can watch it in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports