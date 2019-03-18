Red Sox Make Another Round Of Cuts As Opening Day Roster Comes Into View

With 10 days until Opening Day, the Boston Red Sox took another step toward locking down the 25-man roster that will battle the Seattle Mariners on March 28.

The Sox on Monday reassigned 11 players to minor-league camp. Catcher Óscar Hernández; right-handed pitchers Zach Putnam, Erasmo Ramírez, Josh Smith, and Domingo Tapia; infielders C.J. Chatham, Bobby Dalbec, and Chad De La Guerra; and outfielders Bryce Brentz, Tate Matheny, and Cole Sturgeon all were sent down.

Boston made another move after Monday’s game against the Minnesota Twins, sending right-handed pitcher Ryan Weber to minor-league camp. That leaves 11 players fighting for spots in the bullpen, including 22-year-old Darwinzon Hernandez.

With these moves, the Red Sox now have 35 players in big league camp, including 33 players from the 40-man roster and two non-roster invitees.

