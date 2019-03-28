Red Sox Outfielders Discuss Team Chemistry Ahead Of Opening Day

As the Red Sox come off of a banner year in 2018, Boston players are well aware of how team chemistry can impact a team’s success. Left fielder Andrew Benintendi believes the chemistry on the Red Sox is “one of the best” he’s ever seen.

If you ask Jackie Bradley Jr., the growth the team has gone through together simply cannot be taught. Mookie Betts said the team is just “one big happy family with one common goal.”

To hear more from the Red Sox outfielders on team chemistry, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images